Qatar Airways to increase Dhaka-Doha flights
In a move to provide passengers with additional travel options, Qatar Airways today announced to launch a third daily flight between Dhaka and Doha from April 1. Qatar Airways currently operates double-daily flights from Dhaka and will be increasing its frequency to three-times-daily non-stop flights, according to a Qatar Airways press release. To celebrate the additional daily flights from Dhaka, Qatar Airways is offering a special offer of up to 30 percent discount on both Economy and Business Class fares with sales validity till March 2, 2017 for travel between April 1 and December 10, 2017, the release read.
