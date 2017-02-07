Qatar Airways may set up cargo flight to Pittsburgh

The Persian Gulf carrier is expected to launch all-freighter service to Pittsburgh International Airport on March 29, according to Routes Online, a weekly newsletter prepared by the same company that organizes the annual Routes world forum that brings together airports and airlines. At the same time, Wow Air, the Iceland-based discount carrier that will start service from Pittsburgh on June 16, will be adding a fifth weekly flight from the airport, apparently because of strong demand.

