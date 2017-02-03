Qatar Airways launches longest flight with Aukland route
Qatar Airways has launched the world's longest scheduled commercial airline route with the arrival of its flight from Doha to Aukland, New Zealand. The Gulf carrier said flight QR920 touched down in Aukland early on Monday after covering a distance of 14,535 kilometers, or 9,032 miles.
