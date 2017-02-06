Qatar Airways launches longest flight with Aukland route
In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, visitors walk up stairs to inspect a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft in Qatar Airways livery at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Qatar Airways has launched the world's longest scheduled commercial airline route with the arrival of its flight from Doha to Aukland, New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC