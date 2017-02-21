Qatar Airways' Auckland to Doha route: Survive the world's longest flight

The air on the Airbus A350 is recycled every three minutes so it's not that stale, disgusting plane air we're all familiar with Earlier this month, Qatar Airways took the prize for longest airline route when it debuted its 17-hour, 30-minute flight between Auckland and Doha. Not to be outdone, Qantas has announced plans to begin flying a nonstop between Perth and London in 2018, and Singapore is eyeing a relaunch of its nonstop Newark-Singapore route, which will take just under 19 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.