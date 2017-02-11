Qatar Airways aircraft incident caused by bird strike - NCAA
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said the air return made by a Qatar Airways aircraft on Feb. 9 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was caused by a bird strike on one of its engines. The NCAA made the clarification in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.
