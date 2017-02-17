Qatar A333 at Berlin and Munich on Fe...

Qatar A333 at Berlin and Munich on Feb 21st 2017, could not retract landing gear

A Qatar Airways Airbus A330-300, registration A7-AEJ performing flight QR-82 from Berlin Tegel to Doha , departed Tegel's runway 26R but was unable to retract the landing gear. The crew stopped the climb at FL070 to work the related checklists, then decided to divert to Munich .

