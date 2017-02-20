Qatar 2022: Khalifa Stadium likely to open by mid-2017

The Khalifa International Stadium that is being redeveloped to host FIFA Wold Cup 2022 is expected to open by the end of second quarter of this year. "We are moving as per our schedule to complete all projects related to the World Cup 2022 on time, said Nasser Al Khater, Assistant Secretary- General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in a talk show on Qatar TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.