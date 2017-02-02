Prominent Qatar banker sued for illeg...

Prominent Qatar banker sued for illegal transactions to bogus companies

A prominent Doha-based banker has been taken to a criminal court on charges of making financial transactions to his account in the name of bogus companies. The accused allegedly signed contracts in the name of those companies to transfer money to his account against consultancy charges of Sukuk and commission.

Chicago, IL

