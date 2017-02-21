President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Qatar for official visit
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the State of Qatar for an official visit. A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Qatar.
