Pigeon race held from Saudi Arabia to Qatar
Doha: A race of carrier pigeons were held recently from Al-Qassim in Saudi Arabia to Hazm Al-Markhiya in Doha. The 800-kilometre challenge was organized by the carrier pigeon section of Youth Hobbies Center, which comes under the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
