Philippines woos Qatari investors to SEZs
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority presented range of investment opportunities to prospective Qatari investors during a conference yesterday at The Ritz-Carlton Doha which marked the conclusion of its week-long Middle East Roadshow. The three-country roadshow held in preparation for the visit of President Rodrigo R Duterte which will likely be in April, took the Philippine delegation headed by PEZA Director General Charito Plaza to Dubai, Riyadh before its final leg in Doha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC