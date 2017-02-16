Philippines woos Qatari investors to SEZs

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority presented range of investment opportunities to prospective Qatari investors during a conference yesterday at The Ritz-Carlton Doha which marked the conclusion of its week-long Middle East Roadshow. The three-country roadshow held in preparation for the visit of President Rodrigo R Duterte which will likely be in April, took the Philippine delegation headed by PEZA Director General Charito Plaza to Dubai, Riyadh before its final leg in Doha.

