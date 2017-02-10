Palestinian writer afraid to go home amid uproar over novel
The crackdown on 29-year-old Abbad Yahya has set off a wide public debate between the Palestinian society's large conservative segment and the small liberal minority. In a telephone interview, Yahya told The Associated Press that he was visiting Doha when he learned of the ban and the arrest warrant, published by the official governmental news agency.
