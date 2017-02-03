O U...O O U O O Uoeo OaO OaU U O O U Uoeusu... O U O1O U U...Uoe U U O3O O O U

O U...O O U O O Uoeo© OaO OaU U ...

4 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

In recognition of World Cancer Day , Hamad Medical Corporation today joins a worldwide initiative to raise awareness of cancer among the general public in order to save lives and reduce the number of preventable deaths that occur each year due to the disease. World Cancer Day takes place on 4 February each year to unite individuals across the world under the shared cause of tackling cancer.

