New law soon on breast-milk substitutes

In an important initiative to promote breastfeeding, the Ministry of Public Health has finalised a draft law regulating breast-milk substitutes and it is ready to be submitted for approval, a senior official said yesterday. Once implemented the law will prohibit promoting products that are used as breast-milk substitutes in the country, said Dr Sheikha Al Anoud bint Mohamed Al Thani, Director of Health Promotion and Non-communicable Diseases at, the MoPH.

