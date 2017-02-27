New law soon on breast-milk substitutes

New law soon on breast-milk substitutes

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

In an important initiative to promote breastfeeding, the Ministry of Public Health has finalised a draft law regulating breast-milk substitutes and it is ready to be submitted for approval, a senior official said yesterday. Once implemented the law will prohibit promoting products that are used as breast-milk substitutes in the country, said Dr Sheikha Al Anoud bint Mohamed Al Thani, Director of Health Promotion and Non-communicable Diseases at, the MoPH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC