New electronic system to stop fake goods entering Qatar
Doha: The General Customs Authority has launched a sophisticated electronic system "IPM" to detect counterfeit goods coming into the country, especially cosmetics. The system is accredited by the World Customs Organization and has been introduced due to an increase in the number of fake goods, which are manufactured in unlicensed factories, Al Sharq newspaper quoted Yusuf AL Nuaimi, Assistant Director of Air Cargo Customs and Special Airports, as saying.
