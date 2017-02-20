New electronic system to stop fake go...

New electronic system to stop fake goods entering Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The General Customs Authority has launched a sophisticated electronic system "IPM" to detect counterfeit goods coming into the country, especially cosmetics. The system is accredited by the World Customs Organization and has been introduced due to an increase in the number of fake goods, which are manufactured in unlicensed factories, Al Sharq newspaper quoted Yusuf AL Nuaimi, Assistant Director of Air Cargo Customs and Special Airports, as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC