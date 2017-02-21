Ministry unveils ships and boats bert...

Ministry unveils ships and boats berthing spaces at Qatar harbours

13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Transport and Communications unveiled Tuesday a project for ship and boat berthing locations at Qatar's harbours, as part of its efforts in marine transportation planning and development through direct coordination with the Fisheries Department at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, under which fishing harbors operate. Announcing the project during a press briefing today, Director of Maritime Transport Licensing and Planning Department at the Ministry of Transport and Communications Nasser Qadar said that in light of the growing number of private ships and boats registered with the Ministry, efforts were accelerated to provide solutions for ship and boat owners by allocating berthing locations for them.

