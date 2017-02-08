Ministry issues two - notice' forms for job change in Qatar
Doha: The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs has issued two new forms for workers and employers to notify the other party about change of job, termination of contract or to leave the country. The step has come as part of the process of enforcing the provision of law No 21/2015 enforced on December 13, 2016.
