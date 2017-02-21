Milaha reports net profit of QAR 711 ...

Milaha reports net profit of QAR 711 million for full year 2016

Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The company declared a net profit of QAR 711 million for 2016 on revenues of QAR 2.55 billion.

Chicago, IL

