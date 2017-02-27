Men's doubles final at 2017 ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open
Masataka Morizono and Oshima Yuya of Japan and Mattias Karlsson and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden attend the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match at the 2017 ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open, in Doha, capital of Qatar, Feb. 26, 2017. Masataka Morizono and Oshima Yuya won 3-1.
