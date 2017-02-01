Meat shops in Qatar face shortage of ...

Meat shops in Qatar face shortage of Australian meat

Wednesday

Doha: Meat shops in Qatar are facing acute shortage of subsidized Australian meat. Each meat shop is getting only five slaughtered animals daily instead of the 20 they used to get before, Arabic daily Al-Sharq reported.

