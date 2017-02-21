Matt Balcik has been appointed General Manager and Area Managing Director Middle East at sbe in D...
Opening in Spring 2017, Mondrian Doha will be sbe's first Middle East property and brings the energy and Sunset Strip vibe of the original Hollywood Mondrian to the West Bay Lagoon neighborhood of Doha. Balcik will oversee the daily operations of the hotel as well as manage the Middle East properties of sbe.
