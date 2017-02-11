Massive public campaign on cancer ini...

Massive public campaign on cancer initiated

Doha: In a first of its kind of initiative in the Middle East to spread awareness on cancer related issues, the Ooredoo Cancer Awareness Centre has opened its door to the public. OCAC is an outstanding contribution from the Qatar Cancer Society in the National Cancer Strategy for the development of people, physically and psychologically.

