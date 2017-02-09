Mahmoud Hussein detained for more tha...

Mahmoud Hussein detained for more than 50 days

Hussein, an Egyptian who lives in the Qatari capital of Doha, was stopped, questioned and detained by the Egyptian authorities on December 20 after arriving at Cairo's international airport for a holiday. He has complained of suffering constant mistreatment, being denied his legal rights, and being kept in an individual cell that does not permit the entry of food or clothing.

