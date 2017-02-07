Longest Flight Links Qatar and Auckland in Latest Endurance Test
Qatar Airways wrested the world's-longest-flight title from Mideast rival Emirates with a 9,030-mile service linking Doha with Auckland that touched down in New Zealand's biggest city Tuesday. Emirates established last year by virtue of Doha's location further northwest.
