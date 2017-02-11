Learn watch-making from experts at Do...

Learn watch-making from experts at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Doha: Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition organisers have announced that world-renowned clock-specialists Objectif Horlogerie will join DJWE this year, offering a unique, interactive workshop to attendees. In Qatar for the first time, Objectif Horlogerie will showcase the art of their master craftsmanship to watch connoisseurs, and give them the rare opportunity to become a "watchmaker-for-a-day."

