Lauren Davis wins 2-0 at WTA Qatar Open
Lauren Davis of United States returns the ball during the women's singles 2nd round qualifying match against Wang Qiang of China at WTA Qatar Open 2017 at the International Khalifa Tennis Complex of Doha, Qatar, Feb. 12, 2017. Lauren Davis won 2-0.
