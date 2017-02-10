Kulinarya Qatar to organise health an...

Kulinarya Qatar to organise health and fitness programme on NSD

The Peninsula

Kulinarya Qatar, a community-led Filipino food movement, is all set to organise a health and fitness-themed programme expected to draw hundreds of Filipinos on National Sport Day at the City Centre Rotana Doha. This is the first time the Philippine embassy-initiated brand and movement is organizing an event to coincide with National Sports Day.

Chicago, IL

