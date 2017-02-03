Kimbra to headline Qatar Airways' gala dinner for record Auckland flight
The Grammy-winning singer would follow in the tradition of local artists performing at functions to celebrate the launch of services by the airline which flies to about 150 destinations around the world. The exclusive dinner at Auckland Museum for the travel industry and others would be an "amazing party'' one Qatar executive has said.
