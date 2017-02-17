Katie Price accuses Dwight Yorke of n...

Katie Price accuses Dwight Yorke of not seeing son Harvey in 10 years

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Model Katie Price has accused ex Dwight Yorke of not having visited their son in 10 years after the footballer complained about being a victim of the US travel ban. Former Manchester United player Dwight said he had been stopped trying to get into the US on Friday because of an Iranian stamp in his passport from a visit to Tehran in 2015, when he had played on a "World Stars" side against "Iranian Stars" in a charity match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC