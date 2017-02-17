Katie Price accuses Dwight Yorke of not seeing son Harvey in 10 years
Model Katie Price has accused ex Dwight Yorke of not having visited their son in 10 years after the footballer complained about being a victim of the US travel ban. Former Manchester United player Dwight said he had been stopped trying to get into the US on Friday because of an Iranian stamp in his passport from a visit to Tehran in 2015, when he had played on a "World Stars" side against "Iranian Stars" in a charity match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC