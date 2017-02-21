Islamophobia will not lead to progress: Al Marri

The International Conference on Human Rights Approach to Conflict Situations in the Arab Region began at the Sheraton Doha yesterday with a call on governments and non-governmental organisations to work together to find a solution to the challenges facing the region by respecting human rights and ensuring social justice. The Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani opened the two-day conference attended by UN officials and representatives of governments and non-governmental organisations in the region.

