International Spine Orthopedic Surgeon to visit Hamad General

United States-based Spine Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Tony Tannoury, will be visiting Hamad General Hospital, a member of Hamad Medical Corporation , from 19 to 23 February to attend to patients with spine and other orthopedic issues. On 19 and 20 February from 8am, Dr. Tannoury will hold an outpatient clinic at HMC's Bone and Joints Center.

