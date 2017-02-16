International Spine Orthopedic Surgeon to visit Hamad General
United States-based Spine Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Tony Tannoury, will be visiting Hamad General Hospital, a member of Hamad Medical Corporation , from 19 to 23 February to attend to patients with spine and other orthopedic issues. On 19 and 20 February from 8am, Dr. Tannoury will hold an outpatient clinic at HMC's Bone and Joints Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC