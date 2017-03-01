Indonesian Woman Goes Overseas to Wor...

Indonesian Woman Goes Overseas to Work, Has Kidney Removed Without Her Knowledge

For years now, international media has been reporting on the physical and psychological abuse suffered by migrant workers from poor Asian countries at the hands of rich Middle-Eastern employers, but organ theft has never been mentioned. Until now, anyway, as an Indonesian woman recently revealed that one of her kidneys had been removed without her knowledge three years ago, while she was working in Qatar.

