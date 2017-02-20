In-form Al Rayyan aim to start with a...

In-form Al Rayyan aim to start with a flourish

Al Rayyan coach Michael Laudrup speaking on the eve of the AFC Champions league match against Al Wahda in Doha yesterday. Qatar's Al Rayyan dominated the 2016 Qatar Stars League season winning the title by 14 points but their return to Asia's premier club competition following a three-year hiatus will be a thorough test of their credentials, beginning with the Group D visit of Play-off winners Al Wahda of the United Arab Emirates.

