Hyatt Centric Expects to Nearly Double Portfolio by 2019

The Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand is expected to nearly double its portfolio by the end of 2019, according to Hyatt Hotels Corp. The Hyatt Centric brand currently has 14 properties and will welcome additional hotels to the portfolio over the next few years. The brand will also continue to expand its international growth with locations expected in France, Japan, Qatar, Senegal, Australia, China and Turkey, among others, in the coming years.

