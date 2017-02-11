Haniyeh: Qatar to send $100 million in aid to Gaza
The Gulf state has also sent millions of dollars to Hamas and has bailed it out when the group has fallen into financial difficulties. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and exiled Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal arrive for a meeting in Doha..
