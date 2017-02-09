Hala gives free credit, data or inter...

Hala gives free credit, data or international calling minutes with Daily Surprise offer

Doha: Ooredoo has launched Hala Daily Surprise service few days back though which you can get extra credit, extra data or extra minutes to India, Bangladesh or Pakistan. Hala Daily Surprise works by enabling Hala customers to choose between one of three daily deals when they top up, said a press release.

