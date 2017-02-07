GE engineer stranded in Qatar a voice for immigrants

Sirin Hamsho did an interview in Qatar for Al Jazeera on Jan. 26 with film director Nawras Abu Saleh, the day before the travel ban took effect. Sirin Hamsho did an interview in Qatar for Al Jazeera on Jan. 26 with film director Nawras Abu Saleh, the day before the travel ban took effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.