France ready to support Qatari SMEs

France, which is going to open the world's largest startup incubator very soon, has stressed that it is "fully committed" to share its expertise in the sector with Qatar and support Qatar's emerging small and mid-sized enterprises . In an interveiw with The Peninsula, Eric Chevallier , French Ambassador to Qatar,said his coutnry is more than happy to support Qatar's ambitious plans to diverssify the local economy.

Chicago, IL

