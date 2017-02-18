First Picasso-Giacometti Exhibition in the Middle East to open in Qatar
Doha: The highly anticipated Picasso-Giacometti exhibition will open at the Fire Station's Garage Gallery on Wednesday 22 Febuary 2017. For the first time in the Middle East, Qatar Museums will present the work of two of the most important artists of the twentieth century, Pablo Picasso and Alberto Giacometti , at the Fire Station's Garage Gallery on 22 Febuary-21 May 2017.
