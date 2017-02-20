FIFA president Infantino jets in today

PIC: FIFA President Gianni Infantino flashes a thumbs-up sign as he attends a press conference during the FIFA Executive Football Summit in Doha, Qatar last week. FIFA president Gianni Infantino plans to conduct over ten meetings within 12 hours during his visit to Uganda today and Saturday.

