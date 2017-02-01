Falcons on a plane: First class treat...

Falcons on a plane: First class treatment for birds of prey

2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Passengers flying on Qatar, Emirates, Etihad or Royal Jordanian Airlines, however, have a unique type of neighbor to worry about -- the pet falcon. On these Middle Eastern airlines, the birds -- which have their own passports -- are permitted to fly, most often perching on the fold down food tray.

Chicago, IL

