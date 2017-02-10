Experts brainstorm road safety
A roundtable discussion on traffic and road safety was held yesterday with participation of Swedish experts, decision makers from the Ministry of Interior , and representatives from the research sector. Sweden, since the establishment of its Embassy in Doha in 2014, focused heavily on road safety and traffic management in Qatar.
