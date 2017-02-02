Exciting start to Qatar-Germany 2017 Year of Culture

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra put on yet another stellar performance which drew tumultuous ovations as it played German and Qatari masterpieces to a capacity audience at Katara Opera House last night, marking the official launch of Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture. The concert, directed by German conductor David Niemann, was headlined by renowned German classical pianist Gerhard Oppitz and featured a rich repertoire of compositions by Qatari and German composers including Hussein Naama's Fourth Movement from Doha Secrets Symphony, Nasser Nasseb's Al Haneen, Dana Alfardan's The Beginning, Wael Binali's Earth, Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.

