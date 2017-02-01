Enjoy great Qatar Airways holidays packages to experience the...

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways is offering fantastic packages for visitors travelling to the fourteenth edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition 2017 taking place between 20-25 February. Qatar Airways Holidays has designed special flight, hotel and tour packages for visitors to this international luxury event, providing seamless travel arrangements and allowing them to discover what Doha has to offer during their trip.

