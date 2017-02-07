Energy company in Qatar cuts salaries...

Energy company in Qatar cuts salaries by half

Doha: An energy company has come up with a harsh decision to renegotiate the contracts of its employees and they are offering almost 50 percent less salary in the new contract. According to an employee quoted by the Arabic newspaper Al Sharq they reduced the salary by 50 percent and housing allowance by 30 percent.

Chicago, IL

