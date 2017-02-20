Emir inaugurates Laffan Refinery 2; Qatar's condensate refining capacity doubles

Doha: The Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated Laffan Refinery 2 project in an opening ceremony held on Monday morning at Qatar National Convention Centre under the slogan "Energy Enrich our Future". The ceremony was attended by H E Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of Advisory Council H E Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi and senior ministers and officials, project shareholders, and leading industry executives.

