Emir inaugurates Laffan Refinery 2; Q...

Emir inaugurates Laffan Refinery 2; Qatar's condensate refining capacity doubles

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated Laffan Refinery 2 project in an opening ceremony held on Monday morning at Qatar National Convention Centre under the slogan "Energy Enrich our Future". The ceremony was attended by H E Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of Advisory Council H E Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi and senior ministers and officials, project shareholders, and leading industry executives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC