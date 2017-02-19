Emir attends WTA Qatar Total Open final

Emir attends WTA Qatar Total Open final

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attending the final of Qatar Total Open for women at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, last evening. Doha: Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the final of WTA Qatar Total Open for women, which was held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, last evening.

