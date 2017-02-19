Elegant Qatari jewellery to be on dis...

Elegant Qatari jewellery to be on display at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

In a market dominated by global brands, there exists a burgeoning local jewellery industry evident in the emergence of young homegrown jewellery designers whose creations will be shown alongside international brands at the 14th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition which opens tomorrow at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. For the first time in DJWE's history, jewellery connoisseurs will be provided a peek into the fascinating pieces by the designers, some of which will have their reveal at the show, thanks to the Young Qatari Designers initiative just launched this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC