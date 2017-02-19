Elegant Qatari jewellery to be on display at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

In a market dominated by global brands, there exists a burgeoning local jewellery industry evident in the emergence of young homegrown jewellery designers whose creations will be shown alongside international brands at the 14th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition which opens tomorrow at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. For the first time in DJWE's history, jewellery connoisseurs will be provided a peek into the fascinating pieces by the designers, some of which will have their reveal at the show, thanks to the Young Qatari Designers initiative just launched this year.

