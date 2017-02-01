Drunk passenger spat blood during vio...

Drunk passenger spat blood during violent brawl on plane and shouted...

Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A drunk airline passenger left fellow travellers terrified when he got into a bloody brawl and repeatedly shouted 'bin Laden' on board. The unruly passenger was one of three men who were drinking heavily and intimidating others on the Qatar Airways flight from Manchester to Doha.

Chicago, IL

